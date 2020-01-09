Follow Us:
Delhi: One killed in Patparganj blaze, 30 fire tenders on spot

Efforts to douse the fire at the Patparganj paper printing press are underway.

Patparganj fire, Patparganj fire death toll, Patparganj industrial area fire, delhi fire service, delhi city news A fire broke out at a printing press at Patparganj in New Delhi on Thursday.

At least one person was killed in a fire that broke out at a three-storeyed paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area in New Delhi early on Thursday.

Patparganj fire, Patparganj fire death toll, Patparganj industrial area fire, delhi fire service, delhi city news As many as 30 fire tenders are present at the spot.

As many as 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

The printing press is located at plot no 114 in the area.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

