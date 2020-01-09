Delhi: One killed in Patparganj blaze, 30 fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out at a printing press at Patparganj in New Delhi on Thursday. A fire broke out at a printing press at Patparganj in New Delhi on Thursday.

At least one person was killed in a fire that broke out at a three-storeyed paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area in New Delhi early on Thursday.

As many as 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. As many as 30 fire tenders are present at the spot.

As many as 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

The printing press is located at plot no 114 in the area.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd