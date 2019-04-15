Delhi: Patients’ kin ‘attacked’ by guards at AIIMS

Three members of a family were allegedly assaulted by security guards posted outside AIIMS Trauma Centre Sunday. Police have detained five persons in connection with the incident, and a case has been registered.

Police said a 37-year-old man, his wife and her sister were allegedly assaulted by the guards with wooden sticks, after the man questioned one of the guards as to why he had misbehaved with his wife. The couple’s daughter was admitted in the hospital last week, after sustaining injuries from a fall. “ CCTV footage is being examined to identify the other accused,” said DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya.

The woman also alleged that she was molested by one of the guards during the incident. A video of the incident shows the trio being chased by the guards.

Dr Amit Lathwal, Additional Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Trauma Centre, said, “We are going through the video again and identifying the guards and bouncers involved in the scuffle…”