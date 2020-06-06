Delhi: Patient files plea for bed, dies before hearing

Health workers bury a person who succumbed to Covid-19. (Express photo/Javed Raja) Health workers bury a person who succumbed to Covid-19. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

Even as a plea seeking directions to the Centre and Delhi government to immediately arrange a bed and a ventilator in a government hospital for a 80-year-old Covid-19 patient was listed in the Delhi High Court on Friday, the judge was informed that the patient had died.

On behalf of Moti Ram Goyal, a resident of Shahdara’s Nand Nagri, the plea was filed on June 3 morning. Within hours, he died at a neuro centre in East Delhi. “When the matter came up for hearing, the court was told that the patient died on June 3,” said advocate RPS Bhatti, who filed the plea for the petitioner.

Goyal’s son Anil (52), who runs a cycle repair shop in Nand Nagri, said his father fell sick on May 25 and was taken to a private hospital, where the family was informed that “he had suffered a paralytic attack, and was referred to a neuro centre”.

“We took him to Jain Neuro Centre in Jagriti Enclave, where… he showed improvement within a day. His condition deteriorated when a Covid-19 patient was admitted next to his bed,” Anil told The Indian Express.

Anil said that on May 31, his father tested positive for coronavirus. The plea alleged that the hospital put “pressure, asking him to shift the petitioner to some other hospital”. It was then that the patient’s family began doing rounds of government and private hospitals — only to be told that there are no beds available, alleged Anil, adding that he called the state and centre’s helplines but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Dr Sangeeta Jain, who runs Jain Neuro Centre, said, “We are a non-Covid-19 hospital and told the family that he needs to be moved, as we don’t have the facilities to treat him. We tried, and so did the family but no bed was available for him at a Covid-19 facility.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd