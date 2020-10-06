scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hathras case

Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: Arvind Kejriwal

"Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent," Kejriwal said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 2:38:30 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi coronavirus, Second peak in delhi, Delhi covid peak, Delhi news, Indian expressDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing exponentially to detect the infection.

“Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I hope the second wave will slowly pass,” Kejriwal said.

Testing in Delhi hit the 60,000 a day mark in September compared to 20,000 tests per day in August.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals. At one point, 7,200 beds were occupied.

According to Delhi government data, 1,947 new cases on Monday increased the cumulative count to 2,92,560 cases, while 32 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,542.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

On Monday, the case positivity rate was 5.47 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.82 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.41 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement