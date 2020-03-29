Delhi: Passes issued for smooth movement of goods

To obtain a pass, the applicant is required to submit a photograph, valid ID and a recommendation letter from their organisation. To obtain a pass, the applicant is required to submit a photograph, valid ID and a recommendation letter from their organisation.

To avoid inconvenience to those delivering essential services around the city amid the 21-day lockdown, Delhi Police has introduced movement passes for smooth transportation of goods and items. Officials said those with valid documents to prove they are part of essential services do not need passes.

Any person associated with essential services (listed by the government) or has a personal emergency can apply for the pass on the Delhi Police official website, said officials. These can be used by police staff, electricity distribution staff, food and medicine delivery staff, healthcare staff, print and electronic media, water department, fair price shops, among others. Passes can be downloaded online or collected from the office of the district DCP.

To obtain one, the applicant is required to submit a photograph, valid ID and a recommendation letter from their organisation. The person will need to produce the pass along with an ID to police at checkpoints in and around the city. On Saturday, police said they issued 2,920 passes in 24 hours. and also introduced a 24*7 helpline — 011-23469526 — for queries regarding the passes or any complaints/ grievances. A Delhi police spokesperson said, “We have now briefed our staff to check documents and allow people to move. People who need to meet their family members or want to go back home can also get the pass.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.