Delhi: Partly cloudy skies today, rains predicted in coming week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius on Saturday in Delhi.

The minimum temperature is likely to stand at 27 degree Celsius. Rainfall could make a comeback in the latter half of the upcoming week. Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast, rainfall and thundershowers are a possibility on August 19 and August 20. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 34 and 37 degree Celsius over the next seven days, while the minimum could range from 25 to 27 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was 64%, and the temperature recorded at the same time was 30.6 degree Celsius.

Rainfall is likely to remain below normal over parts of northwest India over the coming week, the IMD forecast says. Between August 1 and August 13, Delhi has recorded around 62.5 mm of rainfall, a departure of 41% from the normal of 106.4 mm.

The cumulative rainfall figures however, from June 1 to August 13, recorded rainfall that exceeds the normal by around 18%. The normal figure for the same time period is 364 mm, while the rainfall received stood at 430.9 mm.