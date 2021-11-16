Will parking rates be increased? MCDs still deliberating

With air quality deteriorating and the Graded Response Action Plan suggesting that parking rates be increased, MCD officials say the matter is under consideration.

As per an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, vehicular emissions contribute the highest share to Delhi’s PM 2.5 levels in terms of local sources of pollution.

On hiking parking rates, a South MCD official said, “It has not been implemented yet and is under consideration. It was implemented in 2017 but the response was poor. We had also informed the erstwhile Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority back then the results had not been satisfactory.”

During the pollution spike in 2017, the revised rates were Rs 80 per hour at parking lots under the South civic body. The official said in market areas such as Greater Kailash 1 and 2, people had started parking their vehicles on the main roads and lanes to avoid the hiked rates.

“Those who have to take their cars out, end up doing it regardless. And to save money, they look for other alternatives like parking on roads. This system would only work if there is a deterrent such as towing away vehicles parked on roads,” said the official. However, the official added that they will discuss the matter further.

Also Read | Delhi: Salary protests rock North MCD yet again

A North MCD official said they are still considering it. The EDMC too is still in the consideration stages. An official said, “The file has been put up for approval.” An official of the New Delhi Municipal Council MCD said a meeting is to be held soon to discuss hiking rates.

At parking lots in Connaught Place and Janpath, attendants working with Sai Parking charged customers the usual fee of Rs 20 per hour on Sunday evening. “We have heard that the fee might increase but we have not been informed of it yet,” said an attendant.



They said they will get orders from the New Delhi Municipal Council, which manages the parking lots, in case there is one.

Similarly at GK-1, M Block Market, people were charged the usual cost of Rs 20 per hour. Here too, attendants said they do not know anything about an increase in parking fees as yet.