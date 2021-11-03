Delhi: Parking lot inaugurated last year, portion collapses

A portion of multi-level parking at Green Park, inaugurated just a year ago, collapsed Tuesday damaging some cars parked in it.

Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan said there are four towers at the parking lot, out of which a plate on the eighth floor of the third tower was damaged. He said that there were no injuries. The parking lot near the Green Park Metro station is the capital’s first fully-automated tower car parking. It was inaugurated in two phases in January 2020 and November 2020 by L-G Anil Baijal.

Police said that information was received at the Hauz Khas station about an incident of electrically operated floor plates that shifted the cars falling inside the multi-level parking, causing damage to cars.

The multi-level parking is now blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection by police.

Sources said that four platforms have been damaged. There are 17 levels and four parking towers 39.5 metres in height, where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked.

Built on an 878 square metre plot, the project had cost Rs 18.20 crore. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “BJP’s habit of corruption turns fatal as a large part of the multi-level parking collapses only a year after being built.”