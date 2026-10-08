To tackle parking crisis, Delhi LG calls for uniform charges across agencies

The LG also directed agencies to ensure full utilisation of existing parking facilities and called for joint enforcement drives against illegal parking around such sites. (Express file photo)

In an effort to tackle haphazard parking management, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday called for uniform charges across all agencies including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of civic bodies, Delhi Police and DMRC to review parking and mobility issues, the LG directed the authorities to prepare a framework for a uniform parking authority for the Capital, officials said on Thursday.

The move comes as the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 had also proposed the establishment of a centralised Unified Parking Body to regulate and oversee on-street, off-street, surface and multi-level parking, with the aim of eliminating institutional fragmentation and conflicts between local bodies and traffic police.