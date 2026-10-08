To tackle parking crisis, Delhi LG calls for uniform charges across agencies

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In an effort to tackle haphazard parking management, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday called for uniform charges across all agencies including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Chairing a meeting with senior officials of civic bodies, Delhi Police and DMRC to review parking and mobility issues, the LG directed the authorities to prepare a framework for a uniform parking authority for the Capital, officials said on Thursday.
The move comes as the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 had also proposed the establishment of a centralised Unified Parking Body to regulate and oversee on-street, off-street, surface and multi-level parking, with the aim of eliminating institutional fragmentation and conflicts between local bodies and traffic police.
At present, parking charges vary across agencies. MCD’s base rate for cars is Rs 20 per hour, while NDMC charges Rs 50 per hour for on-street parking. DMRC charges Rs 30 for parking for up to six hours.
The LG also directed agencies to ensure full utilisation of existing parking facilities and called for joint enforcement drives against illegal parking around such sites. According to officials, MCD, NDMC and Traffic Police were asked to constitute joint enforcement teams and involve Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and market associations.
Further, he also instructed officials to examine the possibility of providing dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points at all existing and newly proposed public parking sites in the Capital.
MCD currently has 463 parking sites, including 433 surface and 30 multi-level or stack parking facilities, with a capacity of 94,831 equivalent car spaces. It has identified 79 more sites. While DMRC has Park-and-Ride facilities at 127 of its 242 stations across Delhi-NCR, with a total capacity of 1,34,985 vehicles, including 14,426 four-wheelers, 1,09,250 two-wheelers and 11,309 cycles. NDMC has 126 existing parking sites.
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