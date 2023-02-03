Parking attendant beaten with bat for asking PT teacher to pay Rs 60 in Vasant Vihar, admitted to AIIMS

The Delhi police have arrested a 28-year-old PT teacher for allegedly assaulting a 34-year-old parking attendant with a bat after he asked him to pay a parking fee of Rs 60 late on Wednesday at PVR Priya in Basant Lok Market, officials said.

According to DCP (Southwest) Manoj C, they received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. After a police team reached the spot, they found that parking attendant Vikas Thakur, a resident of Kusumpur Pahadi, was severely injured on his head. The police rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was found unfit for giving a statement.

According to the police, an eyewitness, Manoj Kumar, 34, said that at around 7 pm on Wednesday, a man parked his Honda Amaze in the parking lot. “He came back at around 9.30 pm in a drunken condition to take back his car. When Kumar asked him to pay the parking fee of Rs 60 before leaving, he started abusing him,” the police quoted Kumar as saying.

The DCP said that following this, Thakur intervened. “The accused then took out a bat from his car and chased both Kumar and Thakur, eventually beating Thakur,” DCP Manoj said.

A case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at Vasant Vihar police station. After tracing the registration number of the car, the police located Vikram Jeet Singh, 28, a resident of Mehrauli. The police arrested Singh, who works as a PT teacher at New Green Field School in Saket, from his house and seized the vehicle and weapon of offence.

“He has been sent to judicial custody and the role of other persons is being investigated,” the DCP added.