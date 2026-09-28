Cameras missing, lights out: What police found in Delhi’s vulnerable parks

In the Hauz Rani forest area in South Delhi, there is currently no CCTV coverage. Delhi Police has written to the authorities concerned seeking installation of 32 cameras under the Safe City project.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 09:56 AM IST
delhi parksIdgah Hauz Rani Park near the Max Hospital in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Police has flagged gaps in CCTV coverage and lighting at several vulnerable parks and green spaces across the Capital following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in South Delhi, seeking additional cameras and lights and raising concerns over poor maintenance and access controls.

An on-ground assessment of vulnerable locations found surveillance and lighting gaps at parks in North and South Delhi, including the Hauz Rani forest area, Bonta Park and Qudsia Bagh. Police have sought additional CCTV cameras, lights and other measures from civic and government agencies.

Also read | ‘Warn young couples not to stay long’: Delhi’s parks remain exposed after dark

In the Hauz Rani forest area in South Delhi, there is currently no CCTV coverage. Delhi Police has written to the authorities concerned seeking installation of 32 cameras under the Safe City project.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Lights in the forest area have started functioning following the recent incident, but police found that only about 70% of the lights are currently working, a senior police officer said.

“We have also called for pruning of trees at certain stretches, saying overgrown foliage prevents existing lights from adequately illuminating parts of the area,” a senior police officer said.

The assessment, sources said, also flagged concerns over the closing time of the forest area. “Although it is officially open until 8 pm, people are often found staying beyond the permitted hours despite being asked by police personnel to leave,” a senior police officer said.

At Hauz Rani Idgah, beside Max Hospital, the park locally known as Jamun Wala Park has neither CCTV cameras nor lights. “Police have raised the issue with the authorities concerned and sought adequate CCTV coverage as well as measures to ensure proper manning of the park,” a source said.

Story continues below this ad

In North Delhi’s Bonta Park, three CCTV cameras are currently installed and police have sought five additional cameras. “The park has three lights, with six more requested,” a source said.

At Qudsia Bagh, two CCTV cameras are installed and police have sought seven additional cameras. “Two lights are currently installed, while 10 additional lights have been requested,” a source said. Police have also flagged, the source said, inadequate lighting along the walking track and raised the matter with the agencies concerned.

The assessment comes against the backdrop of the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in South Delhi. The Indian Express reported that the portion of the park where the incident allegedly occurred had no CCTV coverage, while several cameras at the park gates were non-functional. The report also highlighted concerns over inadequate lighting.

Following the incident, senior Delhi Police officers have been conducting regular checks of vulnerable parks, isolated stretches and other such locations. Police officers are also in regular touch with civic agencies and other authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and Forest Department, to address gaps in CCTV coverage, lighting, tree pruning and maintenance, a senior officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments