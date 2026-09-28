Cameras missing, lights out: What police found in Delhi’s vulnerable parks

Delhi Police has flagged gaps in CCTV coverage and lighting at several vulnerable parks and green spaces across the Capital following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in South Delhi, seeking additional cameras and lights and raising concerns over poor maintenance and access controls.

An on-ground assessment of vulnerable locations found surveillance and lighting gaps at parks in North and South Delhi, including the Hauz Rani forest area, Bonta Park and Qudsia Bagh. Police have sought additional CCTV cameras, lights and other measures from civic and government agencies.

In the Hauz Rani forest area in South Delhi, there is currently no CCTV coverage. Delhi Police has written to the authorities concerned seeking installation of 32 cameras under the Safe City project.