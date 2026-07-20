Delhi approves PARIVARTAN scheme to replace old buses, trucks with cleaner models

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In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government approved the Centre’s Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions (PARIVARTAN) scheme to phase out old, polluting trucks and buses and replace them with Bharat Stage (BS)-VI-compliant or electric vehicles, officials said on Monday.
The scheme was approved in the recent cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they added. Gupta said that the scheme is expected to benefit around 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR.
Under this scheme, owners of BS-IV or older Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) who scrap their vehicles and purchase a new electric LGV will receive a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax and registration fees for 10 years from the Delhi government. They will also be eligible for a 5% interest subvention, an 8% discount from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and fuel vouchers or a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers, an official said.
If, instead of purchasing a new electric LGV, the owner buys a used electric LGV, the beneficiary will receive a 50% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 5% interest subvention, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers, said Gupta.
The scheme also covers Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are BS-IV or older. Owners who remove vehicles and purchase new BS-VI, higher-emission-standard or electric goods vehicles will be eligible for a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 100% waiver of registration fees, a 5% interest subvention, an 8% OEM discount, and fuel vouchers or a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers.
If a used BS-VI or electric goods vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the beneficiary will receive a 50% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 5% interest subvention, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers, said officials.
CM said that the scheme also includes old BS-IV and older buses. These buses can be replaced only with BS-VI Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or electric buses and will be eligible for the same benefits as goods vehicles.
She said eligible vehicles scrapped under the scheme will also receive relief from outstanding road tax and fitness penalty dues pending for more than one year. In addition, BS-IV vehicles covered under the scheme will not necessarily have to be scrapped. They may also be sold in cities outside NCR that are not included under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
“As far as buses are concerned, under the scheme, only BS-VI CNG or electric (EV) vehicles will be permitted. It will further strengthen the objectives of the Delhi EV Policy 2026. It will accelerate the modernisation of the commercial vehicle fleet and significantly reduce vehicular pollution,” the CM said.
Further,the entire scheme will be run through a dedicated digital portal developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, making the process more transparent and user-friendly, said an official.
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