Delhi approves PARIVARTAN scheme to replace old buses, trucks with cleaner models

These buses can be replaced only with BS-VI Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or electric buses and will be eligible for the same benefits as goods vehicles. (File Photo)

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi government approved the Centre’s Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions (PARIVARTAN) scheme to phase out old, polluting trucks and buses and replace them with Bharat Stage (BS)-VI-compliant or electric vehicles, officials said on Monday.

The scheme was approved in the recent cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they added. Gupta said that the scheme is expected to benefit around 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR.

Under this scheme, owners of BS-IV or older Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) who scrap their vehicles and purchase a new electric LGV will receive a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax and registration fees for 10 years from the Delhi government. They will also be eligible for a 5% interest subvention, an 8% discount from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and fuel vouchers or a one-time benefit equivalent to the discounted value of the fuel vouchers, an official said.