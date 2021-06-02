Delhi: Parents of kids under 12 yrs of age to be prioritised for vaccination in GTB Nagar

Officials said the vaccinations will be given at the Bisrakh Primary Health Centre and JP School in Greater Noida.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has rolled out a vaccination programme for parents of children below 12 years of age. The move is in line with the state government’s directives to prevent exposure of minors to sources of infection.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has urged parents to get ‘Teeka Jeet Ka’ from the nearest ‘Guardian Booth’ set up especially for parents.

“In order to break the chain of infection, the administration will be giving vaccines to parents with children below 12 years of age on a priority basis. The parents will have to book their slots on the CoWIN portal, where special centres will be mentioned. Once the slot is given, they can get the vaccination as per the time slot,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Officials said the vaccinations will be given at the Bisrakh Primary Health Centre and JP School in Greater Noida. Across the state, there are more than 200 such ‘guardian booths’ and more will be set up in the coming days. The officials will target more than 200 vaccine doses daily as part of the programme. For now, the district is providing Covishield vaccine across all centres.

The portal will have a separate section, wherein the centre will be named ‘Abhibhavak’. The parents will have to carry ID proofs of children at the centre for verification.

The specific vaccination camp is a part of the state government’s preparation for the third wave, in which some believe the risk to children could be higher. During a visit to the district earlier, the CM had ordered increased surveillance and augmentation of child speciality facilities to safeguard minors.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has vaccinated more than 30% of its population. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 68 cases with no deaths. The active cases have come down to 947 in the district as per official figures.