Delhi: Parents allege extortion by daughter

The case was registered after the Crime Against Women cell of the South district conducted an enquiry and substantiated the couple’s allegations.

An elderly couple have registered an FIR at Hauz Khas police station against their daughter for allegedly colluding with her live-in partner to threaten them and demand Rs 10 lakh.

Police said the 62-year-old woman and her husband stay with their elder daughter in Gautam Nagar. “Their younger daughter has allegedly been harassing them, demanding money,” a senior police officer said. In her statement, the elderly woman claimed she even contemplated suicide but was stopped by her family.

