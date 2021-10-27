Delhi: Parent outreach programme in government schools to begin this week

The parent outreach programme for school management committees of Delhi government schools to stay continuously and actively engaged with parents of students will be launched this week.

The programme involves the school management committee members as well as active parents who have volunteered to assist in the outreach, referred to as ‘school mitra’. Each school management committee member or school mitra will be assigned the responsibility of reaching out to and staying in touch with up to 50 students who stay in their own or a neighbouring locality.

“Parent outreach programme is a step in the direction of ensuring that school management committees, directly or with the help of other active parents, stay engaged with every parent of a child enrolled in Delhi government schools. Through this engagement, parents could be supported and enabled in the learning of their children and take care of their emotional wellbeing,” read a notice by the education department on the launch of the programme.