Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to headline Swami Haridas Tansen Festival in Delhi

In his 85th year, flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will invoke the notes from his bamboo reed to headline Swami Haridas Tansen Nritya Mahotsav in the capital this weekend. Heralded as one of the finest exponents of the bamboo flute, Mumbai-based Chaurasia will perform at Modern School auditorium on January 29 at the annual festival organised by veteran Kathak dancer Uma Sharma, who will also perform on the second day of the two-day festival. This will be followed by a sitar performance by Pt Ravi Shankar’s protege Shubhendra Rao and Hindustani classical vocal performance by Shubha Mudgal.