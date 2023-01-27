Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to headline Swami Haridas Tansen Festival in Delhi

In his 85th year, flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will invoke the notes from his bamboo reed to headline Swami Haridas Tansen Nritya Mahotsav in the capital this weekend. Heralded as one of the finest exponents of the bamboo flute, Mumbai-based Chaurasia will perform at Modern School auditorium on January 29 at the annual festival organised by veteran Kathak dancer Uma Sharma, who will also perform on the second day of the two-day festival. This will be followed by a sitar performance by Pt Ravi Shankar’s protege Shubhendra Rao and Hindustani classical vocal performance by Shubha Mudgal.
Presented by HCL concerts, the first day of the festival (January 28) will open with a performance by thumri queen Girija Devi’s disciples, Malini Awasthi and Sunanda Sharma, followed by a sitar recital by Ustad Shujaat Khan, the torchbearer of the Imdadkhani gharana. An interesting performance is likely to be by Pt Ulhas Kahalkar who learned under the tutelage of Agra, Gwalior and Jaipur gharanas. The day will conclude with a mohan veena recital by Grammy-winning Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.
Entry through registration. Contact: https://swamiharidastansen.org/invite.php