Delhi: P C Chacko stays block panels’ dissolution, Congress divided

A day after top leaders from Delhi Congress met Rahul Gandhi and promised to present a united face as it moves ahead, the party is left divided over the decision to dissolve all 280 block-level committees. The AICC in-charge of the capital P C Chacko has overturned the decision taken by the party’s Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit and written a letter to Gandhi and Dikshit.

Advertising

Chacko’s decision to “stay” the dissolution is expected to strain the relationship between the top leaders. On Friday, Dikshit dissolved all block committees after a five-member committee formed to probe the party’s debacle in recent Lok Sabha polls suggested an overhaul.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Chacko said, “This is an internal organisational discussion and I don’t want to talk about it.”

“I have heard about the letter but I am yet to receive it,” Dikshit said. A group of Congress leaders Saturday met Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Chacko and protested the move to dissolve the block committees. “We told the two leaders that the block committees and their presidents were elected and that they cannot be dissolved…before Assembly polls,” said Chatar Singh, a senior Congress leader.

Several senior leaders in the party claimed that the decision to dissolve the committee was taken “unilaterally” without keeping them in the loop.