Delhi: Over Rs 50 lakh gone, no arrest in daring ATM heists

Police are yet to make an arrest in incidents involving uprooting of unguarded ATMs during odd hours at isolated spots in South East and East Delhi. Over Rs 53 lakh has been looted so far in the daring heists in five separate incidents last week. A gang of four to six persons operating in Delhi and NCR are reportedly involved in the crime.

The Indian Express had reported that three ATMs were uprooted from South East Delhi in a span of one week, with over Rs 36 lakh gone. All three incidents have been captured on CCTV cameras.

Several teams of the Crime Branch and Special Cell working on the case have found that before South East Delhi, two incidents were reported on the same night in East Delhi’s Mandawali and Madhu Vihar.

“On February 11, in the Mandawali area, a case was registered on the complaint of Dhirender Yadav, a representative of the payment service company. He alleged that some unknown people came and fled with the ATM, which had Rs 11.80 lakh. At the same time, a similar complaint was made at Madhu Vihar police station, that Rs 5 lakh was stolen. Both ATMs were situated nearby,” a senior officer said.

Police found the accused had stolen a mini Tempo truck from East Delhi and uprooted the two ATMs. In South East Delhi, the accused had used stolen SUVs.

“Police have found that the first incident took place at New Friends Colony on February 9. The second was reported from Mandawali and the third from Madhu Vihar on February 11. The fourth was reported from Badarpur on February 12, and the fifth on February 14 in Govindpuri,” an officer said.

Police have found that the accused, after arriving, used a spray on the lens of CCTV cameras at the ATMs.

The officer said, “A gang, armed with a gas cutter, a long belt and other items, is operating with around half-a-dozen men. They always come with a different set of people. They use a gas-cutter to weaken the base of the ATM and use the belt to tie the machine to their SUVs. The men then escape with the machine to their hideout.”

