Delhi assembly elections: Over 600 autos, taxis fined for carrying ‘political ads’

Over 600 autorickshaw and taxi drivers were prosecuted for allegedly carrying political ads on their vehicle, said police Thursday. Officials said the action was taken on the orders of the Election Commission of India for violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

While police have pulled down over 700 such posters from commercial vehicles, drivers allege they were supporting their leaders and were not informed about the new traffic rule.

The drivers were fined amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. More than half of the offenders were carrying posters supporting AAP, said police.

According to police, 163 vehicles were caught on Tuesday and over 500 on Wednesday. Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP (PCR), said, “We have deployed police teams across the city… The drivers will have to take the challans to the court and pay the fine.”

Rakesh Shah (37), an autorickshaw driver from Central Delhi, told The Indian Express: “I was caught Wednesday near Darya Ganj. I wasn’t carrying a loudspeaker or a poster, there’s only a line saying ‘I love Kejriwal’ written on the back. How is that an advertisement? I wasn’t paid for this… It has been there since a year and nobody has ever said anything. There are people in the area who use e-rickshaws and play loud songs for other parties. Why is the police only targeting us?”

Another autorickshaw driver from the area complained that he and his friends were scolded by the police over a poster with Modi’s face. “Why didn’t the police tell us about this law before? Many local leaders give us Rs 200-400 for carrying an ad on the auto. But after the challans, nobody will come to us for their campaign. Also, leaders pay us only for the ad. If we get caught, they don’t pay the fine. How will we pay Rs 1,000- 2,000?”

Police said the drivers of the commercial vehicles — auto-rickshaw, taxi and others (including e-rickshaws) — were informed about the Model Code of Conduct ahead of elections. “People know that it’s not allowed. They still take the posters and the ads for some money.” said a senior police officer.

Police teams have observed most number of challans — over 200 in total — were issued from Central and North West Delhi.

Several offenders were also caught from Outer and East Delhi. Police said the offenders were usually autorickshaw drivers.

