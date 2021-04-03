Delhi: Over 50k tested, 532 positive in one week, show random tests on incoming passengers

The random testing of samples collected from 50,811 people at IGI airport, five railway stations, four bus terminals and one border point over the last one week has thrown up 532 positive cases of Covid-19, Delhi government records show.

This translates to a positivity rate of 1.04% for people entering Delhi from other states. Records show that of the 1,615 passengers tested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, including 1,565 through the more reliable RT-PCR method, no one has tested positive so far.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had directed district magistrates on March 23 to conduct “random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from the states where Covid-19 cases are increasing, at all airports, railway stations, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and other alighting points (for private buses) in NCT of Delhi”.

“It shall be ensured that samples are taken randomly at the alighting points for conduct of tests. After collection of samples, travellers would be allowed to exit. However, those passengers who are found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined/isolated at their place of stay/ community care centre/ community health centre/hospital for 10 days as per the prescribed protocol…,” the order signed by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated.

Accordingly, testing began a week ago, said a senior Delhi government official. Across eight districts, testing is being carried out at 12 sites. East, North and Northeast Delhi do not have any transit points.

Records show that at railway stations, 12,032 samples have been collected, of which 143 tested positive. Among the stations, the highest number of positive cases emerged at New Delhi Railway Station (76) followed by Old Delhi Railway Station (47) and Nizamuddin Railway Station (16).

In the case of bus terminals, 385 out of 36,361 samples collected came back positive. Kashmere Gate ISBT logged 238 cases, 29 were seen at Sarai Kale Khan. At Anand Vihar ISBT, 16,635 samples were collected till April 1, of which 118 have tested positive so far. However, most test reports are awaited, an official said.

On April 1, the maximum positive cases emerged at the Kashmere Gate ISBT (26). While such random testing was discontinued for a while at the airport, at railway and bus terminals it was operational over the past few months as well.

Records also show that most samples are being tested through the RT-PCR method. While in case of rapid antigen tests, passengers are handed over test results immediately, in case of RT-PCR method, people are allowed to go. Later, if they test positive, the particular district administration is informed, which subsequently gets in touch with the patient.