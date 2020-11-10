Delhi: Over 400 Covid-19 deaths in a week, pollution adds to the worry

There are 39,795 active cases in the city, out of which 25,321 are under home isolation and 8,180 admitted to hospitals. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

More than 400 Covid deaths have been reported in the past one week in the national capital, including 150 over the weekend. The overall fatality rate based on the last 10 days has been recorded at 0.90%.

The high mortalities are being recorded at a time when the city has been reporting all-time high Covid cases almost daily.

On Monday, the city saw 5,023 new cases and 71 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 4,43,552 and the death toll to 7,060. The positivity rate of the city has been recorded at 12.84%, after the authorities conducted 39,115 tests in the last 24 hours.

There are 39,795 active cases in the city, out of which 25,321 are under home isolation and 8,180 admitted to hospitals.

The government has earmarked 16,313 beds for Covid-19 patients, out of which 8,226 are occupied.

There are 1,268 Covid ICU beds with ventilators, out of which 1,045 are full.

As many as 7,014 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Covid cases are at their peak in Delhi and this may last for the next four-five days. “It seems Delhi Covid cases are at a peak now and experts say it can last for 4-5 days. Delhi’s overall death ratio is 1.59%. Many people aren’t wearing masks,” Jain said on Monday.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine, Safdarjung hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, said, “If this has not been happening for the last few months, then the sudden spike in the fatalities is alarming. While the Covid cases are being reported, the severity of the cases will increase due to the pollutants. The combination of Covid and the rising pollution may not prove beneficial for residents. This is one of the reasons why the number of deaths is going up with the rising number of cases this season.”

Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that 13% of the new Covid cases since November 3 may be linked to air pollution.

With ICU beds running at 100% occupancy in most top private hospitals and some government facilities, the state government has ordered eight government and 14 private hospitals to increase the number of ICU beds.

Over 1,100 beds have been added with 110 beds increased in government hospitals.

