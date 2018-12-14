Delhi: Over 29,000 illegal industrial units on govt sealing list

Authorities have started preparing for the second phase of the sealing drive of industrial units, which were found ineligible for relocation but are still operating from the city’s residential areas. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has handed over a list of 29,877 establishments to the three municipal corporations, which are narrowing down the units that fall under their jurisdiction.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the sealing exercise has to be completed by February 8, 2109, a senior DSIIDC official said, adding that it is possible that some units mentioned in the list may have stopped functioning.

In the first phase of the drive held after October 11, the DSIIDC and the civic bodies had drawn up a list of around 21,960 industrial units — mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — which had been allotted land for relocation under a 1996 scheme of the DSIIDC. A total of 51,837 units had applied for relocation.

On October 11, the top court had directed that units operating from non-conforming zones be sealed, even if they have been allotted land for relocation. As per official terminology, residential areas are called non-conforming zones.

“We had handed over the list to the MCDs. They carried out an independent survey as well. Many of them were running their operations from illegal and re-allotted land. But a large number of them were also found non-functional,” the official said.

In the second phase of the drive, industries that did not make the cut for relocation and are still operating will be sealed. “The entire exercise has to be winded up by February 8. The DSIIDC has had extensive deliberations with the MCDs over the last few days. Now, the civic bodies are in the process of sorting out the list before initiating action,” another DSIIDC official said.

The last date for application for relocation was April 19, 1996. The illegal units are located in clusters across Burari, Jagatpuri, Bawana, Narela, Moti Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Jheel, Shahdara, Ballimaran and Patel Nagar, among others.

In August, the DSIIDC had served notices to 11,762 units operating in Bawana for alleged violation of lease norms. But the AAP’s own trade wing, led by its New Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge Brajesh Goyal, had protested against the move and led a delegation to Industries Minister and DSIIDC chairman Satyendar Jain.