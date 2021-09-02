Delhi: Over 2.4 lakh people fined since April for not wearing masks in public

The Delhi Police have issued challans to more than 2.4 lakh people in the last four months for not wearing masks in public places.

The police on Thursday said they have been prosecuting people since April 19 this year, when the second wave of Covid-19 hit the national capital. Violators may have to pay fines to upto Rs 2,000.

According to data by released by the police, more than 2.4 lakh people have been caught in Delhi from April 19 to August 31 for not wearing masks. Individuals or groups violating social distancing norms in markets and commercial areas were also caught and fined.

Over 28,877 challans have been issued against people who violated social distancing in public and 1,463 challans have been issued against groups for holding large gatherings or protests.

A Delhi police spokesperson said, “Earlier, we sent both local and traffic police personnel to collect fines. However, as the city reopened, we are sending district police officers on patrol duties to catch violators. Our teams go to markets, malls, hospitals, schools and residential areas every day to make sure people wear masks and follow social distancing norms.”

However, at least 1,100 people are caught each day for not wearing masks. The police said that they have also initiated awareness drives where officers would go in vans and make announcements about Coronavirus and social distancing.