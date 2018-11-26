Delhi: Over 1,500 sub-inspector posts vacant across 14 districts

As many as 1,559 posts of sub-inspectors, against a sanctioned strength of 4,192, are lying vacant across Delhi Police’s 14 districts, as well as the Railways, Metro and Airport units, as of September 19 this year. The data is part of a recent audit by the force. A senior officer said the districts were told to provide details of their sanctioned and current strength, as well as FIR figures.

As per data from 188 police stations and three units, accessed by The Indian Express, there are 651 inspectors compared to 693 sanctioned posts. “For the post of assistant sub-inspector, the sanctioned strength is 2,563, but we currently have 2,981 ASIs. This figure increased after former police chief Alok Kumar Verma had given promotions to lower-rank police personnel in 2016,” said the officer.

The data also shows that the south district tops the list of vacant posts, with a shortage of 370 personnel as compared to a sanctioned strength of 3,519. Incidentally, Shahdara is the only district where there are 12 extra policemen against its sanctioned strength of 2,127 personnel. On the number of FIRs registered, the northwest district topped the list with 17,646 FIRs from 14 police stations; while the southeast district saw 17,135 FIRs from 13 police stations.

“A report, where officials concerned will raise the issue, will be sent to the Home Ministry, requesting them to increase the numbers,” said the officer.