Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Delhi: Over 100 shanties gutted in Jamia Nagar, no casualties

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) teams have, however, controlled the blaze and a cooling operation is underway.

Written by Jignasa Sinha | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2021 6:22:57 pm
Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze spread as houses, e-rickshaws and LPG cylinders caught fire at Noor Nagar in Jamia. (Representational image)

Over a hundred shanties were gutted in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar after a major fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze spread as houses, e-rickshaws and LPG cylinders caught fire at Noor Nagar in Jamia. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) teams have controlled the blaze and a cooling operation is underway.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said they received a call about the fire at 3.13 pm. “Initially, we sent nine fire tenders to the spot but soon the fire spread to other shanties. Four more tenders were called in. The firemen rescued the residents in time and controlled the blaze,” said Garg.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

