Delhi: Outside upscale colony, families of victims who died cleaning sewage tanks seek action and answers

Force deployed at the spot where allegedly cow meat found in mosque in Nihal Vihar in Outer Delhi-Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,23/08/2018 Force deployed at the spot where allegedly cow meat found in mosque in Nihal Vihar in Outer Delhi-Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav,23/08/2018

Between 9 pm and 11 pm, as sedans whizzed past the gates of upscale residential colony DLF Capital Greens in West Delhi, an angry crowd swelled by the minute at its entrance. On Sunday afternoon, five labourers — Vishal, Umesh, Raja, Pankaj and Sarfaraz — died inside the complex while cleaning the sewage treatment tank.

By 9 pm, a 200-strong crowd gathered at its entry gate, manned by a posse of Delhi Police personnel and private security guards — demanding action and answers.

In the middle of the crowd was an old man, holding a bamboo stick, demanding justice for the death of his 19-year-old son Sarfaraz. “He had a housekeeping job in the tower. The contractor will have to answer why he entered the sewage treatment plant. He was my only son,” said Mohammad Hayyul, who runs a paan shop.

Police said that the labourers were not wearing safety equipment while cleaning the tank.

Around 11 pm, more enforcement was called in as the crowd blocked the Karampura Road in front of the complex, alleging inaction by personnel from Moti Nagar police station.

Sarfaraz, who joined work around 10 months ago, used to earn Rs 9,000 per month. He was pursuing graduation through correspondence.

Meanwhile, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, another family mourned the death of their son Vishal (19), who had recently signed up for graduation from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

Youngest among five siblings, Vishal was putting in extra hours by working on Sunday as he had promised his parents a “life free of all worries” in the next two years.

His elder brother Angad and sister Satya were fighting back tears, while their mother stared blankly — still unaware that she had lost her youngest child.

“Our father is an electrician, so you can imagine the financial condition of our family. Vishal had promised to change all that and tried to support the family while pursuing graduation,” Angad said.

There are 23 towers in the society, with 30-35 floors each. Opened in January 2017, it comprises 3-4 BHK houses and currently has 40% occupancy.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App