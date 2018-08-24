Delhi: Out to relieve herself, 9-year-old raped in jungle

An FIR against unknown persons has been registered under IPC sections as well as relevant sections of the POCSO Act. An FIR against unknown persons has been registered under IPC sections as well as relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person Wednesday night when she went to defecate in a jungle near her house in southwest Delhi, as the “portable toilets there did not have electricity”.

An FIR against unknown persons has been registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the police station in the area, police said.

“Police has detained 20 local youths in the matter,” said a senior police officer.

The girl’s father said: “She was with me at the shop that I run and at 9 pm, she went to the jungle to relieve herself, which is right next to the row of portable toilets. She didn’t use those toilets because there is no electricity there, and it is the norm. It’s unsafe because it’s dark and a lot of anti-social elements hang around there all day and night. A lot of women and girls avoid it. My daughter returned at 9.20 pm, and she was bleeding and was barely conscious.”

The parents of the minor, who is in Class IV, called police and were asked to take her to a government hospital in south Delhi.

“She said that she was blindfolded by the man so she could not recognise him. But she scratched him on the arms and said that she can recognise the injury,” the girl’s father told The Indian Express.

A senior Delhi Police officer said: “The girl told her mother and said that someone grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground before dragging her further inside the jungle. On the basis of her complaint, we have filed an FIR. The girl was taken to the government hospital where the medical examination confirmed rape. Further investigation is on.”

