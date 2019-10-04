Delhi: Out to celebrate birthday, elderly woman targeted by snatchers

Out to celebrate her birthday with her husband, a 62-year-old retired LIC official was robbed of her bag outside a restaurant in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on September 28. Police said the snatchers pushed the woman due to which she sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The woman has been identified as Reeta Goswami. Her family said she has injured her hand and fractured her left leg.

“After the incident, we recorded the woman’s statement and registered a case under IPC section 356 and 379 at Rajouri Garden police station. We have recovered CCTV footage from the lane where the incident took place. While resisting the snatching, the woman fell on the road and sustained injuries,” said Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma.

Reeta was accompanied by her husband Sudhir Goswami (65) when the incident took place outside Bikanervala restaurant in Rajouri Garden.

Sudhir said, “After cutting a cake with our son at our house, we left for Bikanervala to have dinner. Around 10 pm, we left the restaurant and were crossing the road to get to our car. Reeta was behind me. That’s when two men on a scooter stopped next to her. They pushed her and tried to take the bag from her hands. When she resisted, they pushed her again and she fell near the footpath. The men took the bag and fled. She suffered multiple injuries to her limbs and has fractured her left leg.”

Police said the bag had the woman’s debit cards, identity proof, mobile phone and Rs 13,000 cash.

Reeta is undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Her husband said she will undergo an operation on Friday.