Delhi: Out to buy milk, 70-year-old woman run over by cluster bus

Out to buy milk, a 70-year-old woman died when a cluster bus driver lost control and rammed two autos and an e-rickshaw in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat Monday morning.

The bus was heading from Nand Nagri to Anand Parbat bus stand after dropping passengers when the incident took place, in front of the MCD’s North Zone Karol Bagh office. Five people were injured.

Joginder Singh (48), the bus driver, was caught by bystanders and handed over to police. A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

“We received a call at 8.30 am and rushed to the spot. The woman was lying on the road with severe injuries; she had come under the bus and was pulled out by bystanders. She and the injured were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where the woman was declared dead. The others were discharged after treatment,” said a senior officer.

Police said a medical examination suggests the driver was not drunk at the time. He has claimed he lost control of the vehicle because the brakes failed, leading to the accident. The front bumper of the bus was found broken.

The victim, Bhaggo Devi, was returning from grocery shopping when she was hit by the bus.

Relatives said she lived with her four sons and their families in Karol Bagh.

“She would wake up around 7 am and visit a nearby temple. On her way back, she would buy groceries and meet friends. On Monday morning, she went out around 8 am to buy milk. Not long after, neighbours informed us she had met with an accident and had been taken to the hospital. She was dead when we reached,” said Rinku Bhan, her youngest son.