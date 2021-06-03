Delhi: Out to buy cake for father, 19-year-old stabbed to death by 4, police say rivalry over girl

Kunal was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back, and abdomen. His family rushed him to Max Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. (Express)

A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four youths in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday night. Police said the deceased, Kunal, was going to a shop when the four surrounded him and attacked him with knives. The accused have been arrested, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly shows the four accused taking turns to stab the victim multiple times. The victim tries to escape, but the boys allegedly hold and thrash him. The incident took place at Bhumiya Chowk in Madangir.

The family said Kunal cleared his Class XII board exams last year and worked as a paperboy in Saket. He had gone out to get a cake for his father’s birthday on Tuesday night, but never returned.

His father, Pawan, who works in the MCD horticulture department, said, “I wasn’t even aware my son was not at home. He and his siblings were planning to throw me a surprise birthday party. Around 10 pm, we got to know about a fight. When we went to Madangir market, we found Kunal lying in a pool of blood. My son never fought with anyone; he was a hardworking boy and was trying to earn money for his family. He wanted to study more.”

Police identified the accused as Sameer (18), Sohil (18), Gaurav (18) and Roop (18), and claimed to have recovered a knife from Gaurav. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused attacked the victim after a fight over a girl. “Gaurav told us he and Kunal liked the same girl. On Tuesday night, the accused found Kunal in the market and attacked him. Further investigation has revealed that two of the knives used in the offence were recently bought from an online shopping website,” said Thakur.

Kunal was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back, and abdomen. His family rushed him to Max Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The four accused have been booked for murder. Kunal’s family said they didn’t know any of the accused. “Police told us they caught four people and there was an enmity over a girl, but we don’t know the accused. Kunal never spoke about a girl,” said Pawan.