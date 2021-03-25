scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Latest news

Delhi: Out on bail, riot-accused assaults man

According to police, the man being beaten was allegedly involved in a case of theft previously. Police did not disclose his name.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 5:01:21 am
Ajay Goswami (32), a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, was arrested last year on charges of rioting and was released on bail recently.

A Northeast Delhi riots case accused, who is out on bail, has allegedly assaulted a man, with a video showing the accused forcing him to say ‘Hindustan zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan murdabad’. Police said the accused was arrested on Wednesday night.

Ajay Goswami (32), a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, was arrested last year on charges of rioting and was released on bail recently.

According to police, the man being beaten was allegedly involved in a case of theft previously. Police did not disclose his name. They said the accused allegedly caught him stealing from his dairy farm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
📣 JOIN NOW 📣: The Express Explained Telegram Channel

“The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, and a case has been registered against him,” DCP (Northeast district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Click here for more

“Goswami has also been involved in a Northeast Delhi riot case. However, the incident has no connection with the riot case. Further investigation is underway,” Sain said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x