Delhi: Out on bail, riot-accused assaults man

A Northeast Delhi riots case accused, who is out on bail, has allegedly assaulted a man, with a video showing the accused forcing him to say ‘Hindustan zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan murdabad’. Police said the accused was arrested on Wednesday night.

Ajay Goswami (32), a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, was arrested last year on charges of rioting and was released on bail recently.

According to police, the man being beaten was allegedly involved in a case of theft previously. Police did not disclose his name. They said the accused allegedly caught him stealing from his dairy farm.

“The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, and a case has been registered against him,” DCP (Northeast district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

“Goswami has also been involved in a Northeast Delhi riot case. However, the incident has no connection with the riot case. Further investigation is underway,” Sain said.