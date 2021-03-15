Delhi: Out on bail for beating up woman last year, man attacks her family

On Saturday, the accused spotted the woman’s husband and her family members outside their house and allegedly assaulted them.

Seven months after a woman was assaulted by her neighbour in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar, her family was allegedly attacked by the accused, who is out on bail.

In the video of the incident from September last year, the accused, Sunil Chaudhary, can be seen chasing the victim at a market. He corners her in front of a grocery shop, pins her to the ground, and begins punching her. More than 15 persons can be seen standing as the assault continues. The accused then finds a steel chair and hits the woman. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody and granted bail in November.

On Saturday, he entered the woman’s house and allegedly assaulted her family. The woman was not home at the time. “We received information that the accused attacked the family of the woman he had earlier assaulted. In this regard, a fresh case has been filed and police are making efforts to arrest him. We will use this case to argue for cancellation of his bail. Further investigation is pending,” said Awaneesh Kumar, Circle Officer, City 2.

In an FIR filed under IPC sections 323 (assault) 504 (insult to provoke peace), 506 (intimidation) by the victim’s husband last year, he had alleged that Chaudhary would pass indecent comments at the woman and her daughter.

On Saturday, the accused spotted the woman’s husband and her family members outside their house and allegedly assaulted them. The family alleged that while out on bail, Sunil had once again resorted to abusing and passing lewd comments at them, which often led to arguments.

“As soon as he got bail, he began harassing us. He had already beaten our mother and was now looking to beat other people. We tried approaching police. On Saturday, Sunil came with his wife and brother, carrying iron rods and stones. He had also misbehaved with my sister. We told them that we will call police. This angered them and they began beating us. We were saved after some people intervened,” alleged the woman’s son.

Two family members received stitches while two others sustained deep gashes and wounds. They are currently receiving treatment at Yashoda hospital.

Police officials at Kavi Nagar station, meanwhile, denied claims by the family that they had approached them regarding the accused.

A fresh FIR has been filed against Chaudhary and two others under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 307 (attempt to murder and 323 (assault) at the same police station.