Delhi: Out on bail for 33 years for killing mother, man kills son, arrested

Police are also investigating the previous murder case against Singh (Representational image) Police are also investigating the previous murder case against Singh (Representational image)

A 60-year-old property dealer, accused of killing his mother 33 years ago, has been arrested for allegedly killing his son in Delhi’s Rohini on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Om Pal Singh, got into a heated argument with his wife. When his son intervened, he allegedly shot him with a licensed gun. In 1987, Singh was arrested for stabbing his mother to death but got out on bail, the police said. Singh lives with his wife and five children.

On Monday night, Singh was sitting outside his house and drinking liquor. When his wife, Pavitra Devi, told him to go inside the house, he shouted at her. Singh’s son Balbir (28) intervened and told his father to stop fighting. Singh got angry and started fighting with Balbir. He then went inside the house, took his licensed gun and allegedly shot his son.

Police said everyone in the house was shocked but couldn’t do anything as Singh had a weapon. They waited for him to leave before calling the police. Police rushed Balbir to a nearby hospital where was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “We received information from the hospital about the incident and we went and spoke to the family. A search team was organised and Singh was arrested. We checked his record and found that 33 years ago, a similar incident took place and he stabbed his mother to death. A case was also registered and Singh was arrested then but he got out on bail later.”

Police are also investigating the previous murder case against Singh. Police suspect that Singh killed his mother as she had told him to stop drinking liquor. He was arrested and the matter went to court but he got bail after some time.

DCP Mishra said, “We found that eyewitnesses at that time didn’t give correct statements, or perhaps changed their statements in court to save Singh since he was young then. Since the statements didn’t match with the facts, the court granted him bail. We are verifying this information and other facts of that case.” Singh had procured the gun from UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar a few years ago, said police.

