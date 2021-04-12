Delhi: Out of jobs since lockdown, three men kidnap girl, arrested

The accused Sumit is known to the girl’s family and he roped in his friends to execute the crime by borrowing the car and renting the empty plot, said police.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old girl from her house in Outer Delhi’s Bawana on Saturday afternoon for Rs 6 lakh ransom. Police said the accused were nabbed within 24 hours.

The accused — Sumit (30) and his friends Sandeep (27) and Gopal (27) — lost their jobs during the lockdown and planned to kidnap the girl to extort money from her father. The girl’s father works at the Delhi High Court as a clerk, said police. Sumit used to work as a financier while the other two were in sales.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan said they received a call from the father on Saturday afternoon. “We deployed four teams at Mungeshpur village to look for the girl. Teams also conducted raids at five-six adjacent villages and in Haryana. Over 100 CCTVs were scanned and we also questioned more than 200 locals. During the enquiry, we found that a Celerio car was seen near the girl’s house,” said the DCP.

Police mapped its route through CCTVs but couldn’t trace the car. Later, police found a similar car with a different number plate on the Bajitpur-Katewara road. They checked the registration numbers of both cars and contacted the owners. Police said one of the owners said his relative, who turned out to be Sumit, had borrowed his car.

On Sunday, Sumit called the girl’s father and demanded Rs 6 lakh ransom.

A senior police officer said, “We traced Sumit’s parents and friends and questioned them. Sumit found out about this and returned the car to his relative around 9 am on Sunday. Within an hour, he and his friends dropped the girl at her house and called her parents. They told the family that their child is safe and asked them to withdraw the police complaint.”

Police questioned the girl, who said two of the accused picked her up outside her house and took her to a plot.

DCP Ranjan said the police team then conducted raids at Majra-Chor Piyau road and found the accused in a Swift car.

“We stopped them but they tried to escape. Our team broke the windows of the car and caught the accused. A police personnel, SI Gajender, also sustained injuries during the chase,” said the DCP.

