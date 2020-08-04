Delhi: Out for a swim, two siblings drown in Yamuna, friend saved

Karan (19) and Rakesh jumped into the river for a swim but they soon started drowning. Karan (19) and Rakesh jumped into the river for a swim but they soon started drowning.

Two siblings allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river while taking a swim with their friend near Kotwali on Monday.

According to police, Ajay (23) had jumped into the river to save his brother Karan (19), who was allegedly drowning, but couldn’t. Their bodies were recovered by divers after an hour-long search, said the police. Their friend, Rakesh, who too was drowning, was saved by a passerby who pulled him ashore using a rope.

Police said that Ajay and Karan, who live in Gandhi Nagar, went to meet their friend Rakesh in Kotwali on Monday morning and the three went to the river.

Karan (19) and Rakesh jumped into the river for a swim but they soon started drowning. Hearing their screams for help, a man, Suresh, who was nearby, came to their aid and threw a rope into the river.

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said, “Rakesh got hold of the rope and he was pulled out of the river. Karan couldn’t catch the rope and was struggling to stay afloat when his brother Ajay jumped in to rescue him.”

Police said that divers found the brothers after an hour-long search. DCP said the two were rushed to a nearby hospital where Karan was declared dead on arrival and Ajay died during the treatment. The siblings lived with their parents and two elder brothers in Gandhi Nagar. Karan worked at a salon and Ajay was a salesman at a nearby store.

Meanwhile, three boys — aged 15-16 — were rescued from the Yamuna Monday evening by DFS personnel and a local near Signature Bridge area, said DFS chief Atul Garg.

