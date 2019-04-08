Delhi: Out for a swim, teen drowns in Yamuna, two others rescued

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Yamuna near southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Sunday. Police said the victim, Shoaib, had ventured into deep waters and drowned before rescuers could reach him. Two other boys who were with Shoaib were rescued by locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. “The body has been shifted to Alshifa Hospital. The post-mortem is expected to be conducted by tomorrow,” he said.

Police said they are trying to ascertain how the boy drowned despite the water level being below the danger mark. After questioning the teenagers who were rescued, Sameer (17) and Usman (16), police have ruled out consumption of alcohol.

Shoaib lived with his parents, two brothers and sister in Shaheen Bagh. His father is a leather jacket trader working in the locality, while his mother is a housewife.

His father, Riyazuddin, was at home when he was informed about the drowning. “My son had completed his annual exams and was fishing and swimming in the river for the past two-three days. Police must investigate how he drowned,” he said.

According to Biswal, police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at 2.27 pm. By the time police teams reached the spot, they found two boys had already been rescued by locals.

“The two boys were waving frantically. They were not that far off. Some of us swam towards them,” said Manoj, who was passing through the stretch when he stopped his bike and joined the rescue effort along with other locals.

After they were brought back on land, the boys told the rescuers that Shoaib was still in the river. But judging the water to be deep, locals decided to wait for police and teams from the local boat club.

“The boys decided to venture a little further from the safe zone. A strong current swept them towards deeper areas,” said a police officer.