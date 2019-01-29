Delhi: Opposition lashes out at AAP for seeking votes at school event

Reacting strongly to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to parents of school children to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties hit out at government for politicising the education space.

Advertising

Calling Kejriwal a “habitual liar”, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the Chief Minister was stooping to “low levels and blame game” to shield his own failures.

“I ask Kejriwal to show the letter which he has written to PM Modi for renovation of 11,000 rooms in various schools. Kejriwal has become a habitual liar and lying has become a tradition in AAP. Kejriwal should set aside his political ego and understand the dignity of the post he is holding,” he said.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, tweeted: “Kuch toh sharm karo Kejriwal, schooli bachcho se vote maangkar unhe toh bhramit mat karo. Apni ghatiya rajneeti ka chhote-chhote schooli bachcho ko toh shikaar mat banaao! (Have some shame, Kejriwal, at least don’t mislead school children by asking them for votes. Don’t make school children prey to your horrible politics.”)

Advertising

“Children are not interested in politics and should not be involved in discussions around it… Space for children should not be sacrificed to carry out additional construction,” said Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.