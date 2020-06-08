Delhi: Oppn slams govt decision to reserve beds for Delhiites

Delhi BJP leaders at a protest on Sunday. Delhi BJP leaders at a protest on Sunday.

The BJP and Congress Sunday called the AAP government’s decision to reserve beds in Delhi hospitals for Delhiites “insensitive” and aimed at diverting attention from its “failures” to tackle the pandemic.

Newly-appointed state BJP president Adesh Gupta said any person, whether from Delhi or outside, should be allowed treatment in city hospitals. “This decision is insensitive. They are trying to divert attention from… the collapsing healthcare system.” Gupta was detained by police at Rajghat for holding a protest against the AAP government and taken to Rajender Nagar police station. He was let go later.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged it was a “diversionary tactic” to shift the focus from shortage of beds for Covid patients. “Arvind Kejriwal should make it clear if his government will deny treatment to a large number of people from other states, especially from UP and Bihar, who live in Delhi but do not have any ID or address proof,” he said.

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said, “Covid positivity rate in Delhi is among the highest in the country and recovery rate among the lowest. This is because Delhi hospitals are in bad shape. What kind of health infrastructure has the Delhi government created in the last three months? Unless they are prepared to improve infrastructure, I don’t think they have any right to open markets, malls, even schools.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari asked why anyone from other states would want to come to Delhi when the capital’s health infrastructure has deteriorated.

