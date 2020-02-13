Polls over, bitterness continues: BJP MLA calls Arvind Kejriwal terrorist

BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar O P Sharma called CM-elect Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar O P Sharma called CM-elect Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats, BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar O P Sharma called CM-elect Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”.

In the run up to the polls, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh had called Kejriwal an “aatankwadi” (terrorist), a comment for which he was penalised by the EC. The party, including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, however, sought to justify his comments.

On Wednesday, Sharma, who was elected from the same seat in 2015 as well, told ANI: “Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man. He sympathises with terrorists, plays the role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on the Indian Army and supports the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him.”

Asked about his comments, Sharma told The Indian Express: “What will I call a person who supports those raising slogans against India in JNU… who acts like Pakistan’s spokesperson by demanding proof of surgical strike by Army.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however, said that the party doesn’t support any such comments, and added that he will speak to Sharma about it.

After Parvesh Sahib Singh used the term for Kejriwal the first time, he repeated it in a public meeting in Madipur.

Kejriwal had then told people to vote for BJP if they believed he was a terrorist and to vote for AAP if they disagreed with BJP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.