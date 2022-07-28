Delhi: Only 11.7% of those got first Covid-19 vaccine have taken precaution dose

July 28, 2022 12:15:47 pm
Administration of the third precaution dose against Covid-19 has continued at a slow pace in the national capital despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging all adults to get the shot 10 days ago. The coverage of the third dose in Delhi has remained at 11.7% among the total number of people who received the first shot. The third dose has been administered to 21.38 lakh people in Delhi, according to data from CoWIN, against a 1.8 crore people who received the first dose in the city.
The numbers have not increased significantly despite the government’s door-to-door campaign and vaccination starting in mohalla clinics close to peoples’ homes. There were 1.28 lakh precaution doses administered on average over the last three weeks, as compared to 1.16 lakh the week before. The numbers stood at 76,390 doses in a week at the end of May.
Around 10 mohalla clinics in each of Delhi’s 11 districts have been offering Covid-19 vaccination for three weeks now. The two-month door-to-door campaign, coordinated by the Centre, has been running since June 1.
One of the reasons for the numbers not increasing significantly, as compared to the numbers nationally, is that the Delhi government had made the precaution dose free for all adults from April third week onwards. In comparison, nationally, the dose was available on payment at private centres for those between the ages of 18 and 59 years. The government made it free for this age group earlier this month for 75 days to celebrate 75 years of independence.
This was the reason almost 54.9% of the total precaution doses had been administered in people between the ages of 18 and 59 years in Delhi as compared to 16.7% nationally soon after the Centre’s free drive started on July 15. At present, 58.5% of the precaution doses in the capital are in persons between the ages of 18 and 59 years as compared to 39% nationally.
