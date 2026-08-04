‘They even asked us to buy baby clothes’: How Delhi’s online adoption racket trapped families

Archana had spent years hoping for a son.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Burari in North Delhi, already had two daughters with her husband, a government employee. They had tried in vitro fertilisation and considered surrogacy. Neither had worked. Adoption, she believed, was the last option left.

Like many prospective parents, she turned to the internet.

While searching for organisations that could help families adopt children, she came across a website advertising legal adoption services. It listed a mobile number for prospective parents.

According to police, the man who answered introduced himself as Sachin Agrawal.

“He told Archana he represented an organisation that arranged child adoptions,” a senior police official said.

A few days later, he called back with the news Archana had been waiting years to hear.

A baby boy was available, he said. The expected date of delivery was November 3, 2025.

There was only one requirement.

She would first have to pay a registration fee.

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What began as Archana’s search for a child has, police say, exposed an online adoption racket that allegedly duped prospective parents through a fake adoption website. Investigators allege the accused used forged ultrasound reports, fabricated NGO receipts and other medical documents to extract money from families under the guise of arranging legal adoptions. The Delhi Police investigation culminated in the arrest of two men in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

“We are now examining whether more victims across the country were targeted,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The Payments

Months before the investigation uncovered any of this, the process appeared entirely legitimate to Archana.

“The payments were sought in stages,” a police official said. “It began with a registration fee, followed by booking charges and later payments for the baby’s delivery, transportation and other adoption-related expenses. Whenever the complainant raised doubts, the accused sent what appeared to be supporting documents to convince her that the process was genuine.”

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According to police, Sachin sent what appeared to be NGO payment receipts, ultrasound reports and medical documents relating to both the unborn child and the biological mother.

“The paperwork looked authentic enough to answer the questions that inevitably arose as the payments mounted,” the police official said. “The complainant was even encouraged to buy baby clothes before the scheduled delivery date, reinforcing the belief that the child would soon be handed over.”

Eventually, Archana wanted to meet the baby’s biological mother before transferring any more money.

Sachin refused, police said. “He told her that the organisation did not permit adoptive parents to meet biological parents before delivery, but assured her that the meeting would take place after the child was born,” the police official said.

When November 3 arrived, there was another request for money.

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“This time, Sachin said the payment was needed to transport the baby. Archana paid,” the police official said.

Soon afterwards, Sachin’s phone stopped ringing.

“Then it was switched off altogether. By then, Archana had transferred Rs. 1.37 lakh,” the police official said. It was only then that Archana approached the National Cyber Crime Helpline, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Cyber Police Station in Delhi’s North District.

The Accused

According to police, the man behind the calls was Sachin Agrawal, a 46-year-old resident of Shadana Colony in Bareilly’s Model Town area.

“He had studied up to Class 10, earned commissions by supplying timber to contractors and was already facing a cheating case,” the police official said.

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Police allege that around eight months earlier, Sachin created a website advertising child adoption services and uploaded his own mobile number, presenting himself as someone who could facilitate legal adoptions.

The investigation also uncovered another alleged participant.

Rakesh Kumar, 52, a physiotherapist known locally as “Dr. R.K”., lived in the same neighbourhood as Sachin, according to investigators, and the two already knew each other.

“Rakesh supplied the documents that made the scheme appear genuine,” the police official said.

According to police, Rakesh visited hospitals during consultations, obtained ultrasound reports of pregnant women, altered the names on those reports and passed them to Sachin.

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“He also prepared forged NGO receipts and fabricated medical documents, which were sent to prospective adoptive parents whenever they questioned the repeated demands for money,” the police official said.

The Probe: Following the Digital Trail

Meanwhile, investigators reconstructed what they described as the accused persons’ digital footprint, which they said proved crucial to the investigation.

“During the investigation, we found that the mobile number through which the complainant was contacted was registered in Sachin’s name, while the payments she made had been deposited into a Bank of Baroda account linked to him,” the police official said. “However, by then, he had left his recorded address and was constantly changing locations across states, making it difficult to trace him.”

According to Banthia, a team led by Inspector Rohit Gahlot, Station House Officer of Cyber Police Station North, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishesh Datterwal analysed Google account records, IP logs, call detail records, IMEI data and financial transactions.

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“We examined nearly 100 mobile numbers and traced money moving through multiple bank accounts,” Banthia said.

According to police, the investigating team also obtained records linked to online platforms, including Flipkart, Swiggy and Blue Dart. “We hoped this digital activity would reveal the accused persons’ whereabouts. Several raids followed. Each time the team closed in, the accused had already left,” the police official said.

The breakthrough came after sustained surveillance of the accused’s mobile numbers led investigators to Bareilly, police said.

On July 31, police conducted coordinated raids and arrested Sachin Agrawal and Rakesh Kumar.

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“Searches carried out after the arrests led to the recovery of two mobile phones, five SIM cards, bank documents, debit cards, hospital and doctor stamps, along with other incriminating material,” the police official said.

Police are now examining data recovered from the seized devices to determine whether the alleged racket extended beyond Archana’s case.

“One bank account linked to the accused contained more than Rs. 30 lakh, suggesting that other families searching for children may also have been drawn into the scheme,” the police official said. Both men are in judicial custody.