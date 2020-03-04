Delhi: One more body identified at RML Hospital; Father of 2 and daily wage labourer had left home for work

At RML Hospital, Tuesday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) At RML Hospital, Tuesday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

After waiting for a week for Bhure (25) to return home, his family found his body at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital mortuary on Tuesday. “He was wearing a purple shirt, had a mark on his left arm and a black thread around his neck. That is how we identified him,” said his elder sister, Sharmila Mullick.

Bhure used to work in Mustafabad as a daily wage labourer. He lived with his family in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

His mother said: “The last time I saw him was on the morning of February 26. He ate breakfast and left for work. He would always bid us goodbye before leaving. But that day, he did not. We had no idea he would never return.”

Bhure is survived by his sons, aged six and eight. “His wife died six years ago after giving birth to their second child. Since then, the children have been brought up by me and my daughter, Sharmila,” said Bhure’s mother.

Sharmila added: “His number had been unreachable since the 26th. We know that if he was alive, he would have left us a message somehow… His children have no parents now. What will I tell them?”

According to a police officer, Bhure’s body was found in the Bhagirathi nalah. “We do not know how he got there. He had a number of wounds on his head. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow morning,” said the officer.

Of the five bodies in the RML mortuary, only two — that of Bhure and Aftab (21) — have been identified. While four of the bodies were found in a drain in Gokulpuri, one of them was found in Karawal Nagar. So far, 42 of the 47 victims have been identified.

Aftab’s body was identified by his family on March 2 and was handed over to his family after the autopsy. They said they will seek an inquest to understand the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, at GTB Hospital, Ayub Malik (18) succumbed to head injuries on March 2.

“He had been unconscious since February 24. I never got a chance to meet him one last time. At 7.30 on March 2, I was told he was no more,” said his brother Waseem (28).

Ayub had two sisters and two brothers. “Our sister’s wedding was scheduled for April 11. Ayub went to Bhajanpura market to get clothes for the wedding on the 24th. I was sleeping when he left. He never returned,” said Waseem. Ayub and his brother sold bangles in Indirapuram.

Hospital authorities, meanwhile, have not confirmed if Ayub was injured during last week’s riots.

