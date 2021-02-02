Delhi: One held for sharing fake news about cops resigning over farm stir

Acting on fake news being shared online about ‘resignation of police personnel’ over the farm protests, the Delhi Police have arrested a person from Rajasthan.

Sign up to get quick access to Indian Express exclusive and premium stories.

To read this story, sign up here

Police said a mischievous social media campaign had been going on for the last two days, propagating rumours regarding disaffection in police ranks. “Old, unrelated videos were being posted with fake news of resignation of police personnel. Acting on such fake news, the CyPAD Unit of Delhi Police registered a criminal case and has arrested Om Prakash Dhetarwal of Churu district in Rajasthan,” said Anyesh Roy, DCP (Cyber Crime).

Read | How to stop Facebook from tracking you on apps and websites

The accused had allegedly created a Facebook account by the name of ‘Kisan Andolan Rajasthan’ and shared an old video from September 2020 of Home Guards of another state, portraying it as a reaction of Delhi Police personnel to the recent farmers’ agitation.

“Further arrests in the case are likely soon. Citizens are advised to avoid sharing or posting any such content without verifying its authenticity,” the officer added.