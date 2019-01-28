Delhi: One dead as car rams stationary vehicle

A 32-year-old man was crushed to death under his own car after a speeding Tata Hexa rammed into the victim’s stationary vehicle at Delhi Cantonment early Saturday morning.

The victim, Kaushal, who was on his way back home to Jehangirpuri from Chhattarpur with a colleague and his family, was fixing his car’s tyre when the incident took place.

“The driver of the other car, Prashant Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been arrested. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at the Delhi Cantt. police station,” said an officer.

Kaushal, an operator at a Wazirabad factory, is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

“At 2:30 am, he stopped the car to fix a tyre. Two policemen came and asked us to use the warning sign in the car to avoid being hit by other cars. Kaushal was under the car, I was 20 steps away, signalling cars to take the other side. But one speeding car rammed into ours, and he was crushed under it,” said Virender Pal Singh, the victim’s colleague.