Delhi: One arrested for killing man over pet dog

Two days after a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death while his brother was injured after their vehicle hit a pet dog in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar, police have arrested one of the accused, Karan Arora (19), adding that three other accused are still on the run.

On Friday night, Vijender Rana (40) died and his brother Rajesh (45) was injured after they were attacked allegedly by four men — Ankit, his brother Paras, his tenant Dev Chopra and neighbour Karan — with a knife outside their home in Uttam Nagar.

Police said the attackers were enraged after their dog was hit by a van being driven by the deceased. A fight ensued, following which one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the brothers. The dog, police said, is alive.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Karan is a neighbour of the main accused Ankit and Paras, and was close friends with them.

“Karan is involved in the murder of Vijender Rana and the assault of his brother. Raids are being conducted to nab the other three,” said Alphonse.

On the day of the incident, Vijender was returning home in his van when it allegedly hit the dog owned by Ankit and Paras.

The incident unfolded in front of Rana’s family, who pleaded with the attackers to stop as they stabbed him and Rajesh.

Family members claimed that Vijender and Rajesh were “dragged from outside their house and taken to the site where the dog was hit, where the accused stabbed them”.

“My husband was trying to save his brother, who was hit with bricks. Two people held him down and one of them stabbed him multiple times,” alleged Seema Rana, Vijender’s wife.

