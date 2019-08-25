Delhi: On way back home with son, man shot dead

A 38-year-old man, who was returning home with his six-year-old son on a scooter, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men in South East Delhi Friday night, said police.

Police said the victim, Fajlu Qureshi, was shot in the head while his son sustained injuries to his limbs after their scooter crashed following the shooting. Police is yet to identify the accused, but they suspect personal enmity to be the reason behind the attack.

According to police, passersby came to their aid after hearing the boy crying at the spot. “We received a call around 11:15 pm about the incident. We rushed to the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood…he was shot in the head. The accused fled on their bike after the shooting. The victims were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where Qureshi, who worked as a tomato supplier in the Sabzi Mandi, was declared dead by the doctors and his son was treated,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East).

The child is stable and is with his grandparents, said police.