Delhi: On theft tail, cops ditch bikes for autos

In the last one month, the teams have arrested six men, all members of an interstate Haryana-based Mewati gang, on charges of auto-lifting. The teams go on patrol from 11 pm to 7 am

To catch auto lifters in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi Police personnel are now conducting night patrolling in autorickshaws instead of on motorbikes. As part of the new plan, two teams comprising three policemen each pose as passengers to carry out patrolling.

In the last one month, the teams have arrested six men, all members of an interstate Haryana-based Mewati gang, on charges of auto-lifting. The teams go on patrol from 11 pm to 7 am

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the new strategy was devised after “conducting crime mapping of the area”.

A senior officer said that despite increasing police vigil during night hours, it was noticed that incidents of motor vehicle theft didn’t decrease and no arrests were being made. That’s when they hit upon this idea.

“Before September, around 20 incidents of motor vehicle theft, especially of two-wheelers, were reported in Ambedkar Nagar area. Through the local intelligence network, it was found that criminals were alerted by police sirens during patrolling and managed to hide,” said the officer.

The first breakthrough came on September 25 when the night patrolling team noticed suspicious movement of three men on a bike. They alerted picket staff, who stopped the men and carried out checking. “They recovered one mechanical knife and two master keys. On their instance, 10 stolen vehicles were recovered,” Thakur said.

The DCP said another breakthrough came on October 13 when they found three men on a bike around 1.30 am and intercepted them. “They were selling stolen vehicles in Mewat for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.