Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Delhi: On the run for 14 yrs, man returns to fix roof, held

In 1996, when Prasad was working as an office boy in Nehru Place, he allegedly forged a letter with signatures of his assistant manager to issue a new cheque book.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 1:36:17 am

After 14 years, Laxmi Prasad returned to Delhi to fix his brother’s leaky roof. As he went about the job, a police team lying in wait swooped in to arrest him — for being on the run from the law.

In 1996, when Prasad was working as an office boy in Nehru Place, he allegedly forged a letter with signatures of his assistant manager to issue a new cheque book.  “When the bank staff informed his office about the cheque book, they said no such plea was made. The accused was fraudulently withdrawing money from the bank,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said he was released on bail after a month. He appeared at Patiala House court a few times and then stopped, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender.

