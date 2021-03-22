Delhi: On tantric’s advice, woman ‘kills’ boy to conceive a child

The incident took place in Rohini’s Budh Vihar on Saturday and the accused, Neelam Gupta, has been arrested on charges of murder, police said.

Desperate for a child, a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her neighbour’s three-year-old son as a “sacrifice” by strangling him, stuffing his body in a plastic bag, and dumping it on the roof of a nearby building, police said. The incident took place in Rohini’s Budh Vihar on Saturday and the accused, Neelam Gupta, has been arrested on charges of murder, police said.

Gupta allegedly planned the murder because a tantric told her she would be able to conceive if she “sacrifices” a child. Police said the woman got married in 2013 and was “under pressure” from her family to have a baby.

On Saturday, police received a complaint from the child’s parents. “We were told the boy went missing from their home around 1 pm. We searched their locality. During the search operation, a policeman found a suspicious-looking white plastic bag on the roof of a building nearby. When the team opened the bag, they found the body of the missing child. There were injuries on the child’s neck. Prima facie, it looked like he had been strangled,” said DCP Pranav Tayal (Rohini).

During investigation, police found that the boy was last seen with Gupta. According to police, during questioning, she tried to mislead them by saying that another neighbour came and took the child.

However, she later confessed and told police she committed the murder when the boy was playing on the roof, police said.