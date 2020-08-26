Delhi: On job portal, most vacancies for sales and marketing gigs

The Delhi government started the portal late last month, after many lost jobs during the pandemic, to help connect job seekers to employers on one portal. (Representational Image)

Jobs in sales and marketing, and back office and data entry form the biggest chunk of over 30 lakh jobs that have been posted by different employers registered on the Delhi government’s Rozgar Bazaar, data shows. Job seekers, meanwhile, are looking mostly for jobs in the back office and data entry sector, followed by teachers and customer support professionals.

The Delhi government started the portal late last month, after many lost jobs during the pandemic, to help connect job seekers to employers on one portal.

According to officials, over 30 lakh jobs have been posted on the portal so far, of which over 20 lakh have been for the sales and marketing profile, while 3.7 lakh people are looking for jobs as back office staff or data entry operators — the highest of all segments.

Over 10 lakh people from across the country have registered on the portal so far.

Of the jobs posted on the portal since the beginning, officials said, close to 8.1 lakh are still active and around 10 lakh have been closed. Around 3.5 lakh were fake job offers.

“The jobs economy took a serious hit during the pandemic. Many people are jobless and on the other hand, many companies are also looking for employees they lost when they either shut down during the lockdown or because their employees left for home. The results have been encouraging,” a government official said.

Officials said they were yet to calculate the total number of people who got jobs through the portal. “On the portal, we connect people with employers. They then take their discussions forward in their own capacity,” said the official.

Of the applicants, 3.5 lakh are graduates, 1.5 lakh have postgraduate degrees and 70,000 are diploma holders.

